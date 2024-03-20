Police in Idaho involved in hospital shooting are searching for an escaped inmate and 2nd suspect

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Idaho say officers were involved in a shooting at a hospital and are searching for two suspects, including one who is a prison inmate who escaped. Boise police say Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center had been on temporary lockdown early Wednesday. A hospital spokesperson said a “shooting incident” happened in the ambulance bay by its emergency department at 2:15 a.m. All patients and staff are reported safe. The police say they are looking for two suspects. One is escaped inmate Skylar Meade, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 for firing shots at a Twin Falls sheriff’s sergeant during a high-speed chase.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.