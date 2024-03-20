Prabowo Subianto’s election as Indonesia’s next president is official. Why is it being challenged?

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s electoral commission has confirmed Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, a former general linked to past human rights abuses, was elected president. The announcement was made Wednesday after the official count of votes ended and immediately drew allegations of fraud from Subianto’s rivals. Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, who finished second and third in last month’s election, plan to challenge the official results in court. They say Subianto’s running mate should not have been eligible and that the current president wrongly took sides and even personally distributed social aid from the government in the middle of the campaign.

