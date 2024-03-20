Surviving costs, other drama for a multigenerational family trip

When discussing a multigenerational family trip, have a plan to avoid arguments around topics like when to travel, where you’ll go, what you’ll do there or how you’ll split bills. With groups, it’s often best for each family unit to book their lodging and transportation. Keep costs in line with each family’s budget with options at different price points. Cruises can be ideal to contain costs because there are options — from inside stateroom rooms to pricier balcony cabins and suites. During the day, families can separate, then come together later to regroup and share a meal at dinner.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.