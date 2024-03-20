Webcast on proposed traffic relief plan for Riverside County scheduled today

Riverside County residents have an open invitation to take part in a live webcast today on the proposed "2024 Traffic Relief Plan," which will detail how transportation funding may be allocated over the next few years, and how residents can provide their input.

Riverside County Transportation Commission officials will be hosting the webinar from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., during which an overview of the countywide strategic blueprint will be presented, and participants will be directed on how to submit their opinions prior to the end of the comment period on March 31.

The webinar will be transmitted via Zoom at www.rctc.org/TRPwebinar.

The RCTC's draft 2024 Traffic Relief Plan contains a list of proposed investments in the region, including the Riverside metropolitan area, Coachella Valley, Temecula Valley and San Gorgonio Pass.

"The TRP is (intended) to reduce traffic congestion by constructing highway improvements, repairing potholes on local roads and streets, increasing the frequency of public transportation and fortifying our county's transportation infrastructure against natural disasters,'' according to an RCTC statement.

The last relief plan was circulated for public review in 2020.

The current plan summary and descriptions of funding opportunities are available at rctc.org/traffic-relief plan/.

The commission is slated to take all submissions under consideration and vote on the general plan before the start of summer.

"We need public input to make the best decisions we can on prioritizing transportation projects and ensuring the strongest possible Traffic Relief Plan,'' RCTC Chairman Lloyd White said.