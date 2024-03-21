Alabama woman who faked kidnapping pleads guilty to false reporting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman who faked being abducted after stopping her car to check on a toddler wandering along a highway on Thursday pleaded guilty to charges of giving false information to law enforcement. News outlets reported that Carlee Russell pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident. She was given a six-month suspended sentence meaning she will serve no jail time. Her two-day disappearance, and her story of being abducted alongside an interstate highway, captivated the nation before police called her story a hoax. Her attorney issued a statement through police acknowledging there was no kidnapping and that she never saw a toddler

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.