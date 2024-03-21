Arkansas airport director shot by federal agents dies, affidavit alleges illegal firearm sales

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The executive director of Little Rock’s airport has died after he was injured earlier this week in a shootout with federal agents serving a search warrant at his home. The airport says in a statement that Bryan Malinowski died at noon Thursday. He was 53. Malinowski was shot in the head Tuesday as ATF agents tried to serve a search warrant at his home. KARK-TV reports that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says Malinowski purchased numerous firearms that he resold without a dealer’s license. Malinowski’s family is questioning the use of deadly force in the raid.

