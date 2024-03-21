Canada to set targets to decrease the number of new temporary residents for the first time

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian officials say they will set targets to decrease the number of new temporary residents in the country. Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Thursday it’s the first time Canada will do this. The federal government plans to decrease the number of temporary residents from the current 6.2% of the population down to 5% over the next three years. Canada has seen a sharp increase in the number of temporary residents coming in each year, and the minister has said in the past that the country has become “addicted” to temporary workers.

