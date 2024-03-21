Ghost Army members who deceived Nazis with battlefield ruses in WWII given Congressional Gold Medal
By JAMIE STENGLE
Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — For decades, their mission in World War II was top secret. With inflatable tanks, trucks and planes, combined with costume uniforms and acting, American military units that became known as the Ghost Army outwitted the enemy. On Thursday, they were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. Three of the seven known surviving members of the Ghost Army attended the Thursday ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth told those gathered that many of the techniques that the Ghost Army pioneered are still used on the battlefield.