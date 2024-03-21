In ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ the Titans are the stars

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” in theaters everywhere March 29, is a sequel to “Godzilla vs. Kong,” the 2021 showdown between the 393-foot Godzilla and 337-foot Kong. It’s also continuation of Legendary’s Monsterverse that goes back to “Kong: Skull Island.” If there seems to be an inherent stakes issue of “where do you go after the versus,” for filmmaker Adam Wingard, the path seemed clear. For the sequel, he knew they needed to team up. And Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Dan Stevens all knew their place. “They are the stars of the movie,” Hall tells The Associated Press. “We’re the scale.”

