Investigators find at least 5 burned bodies near northern Mexican city of Monterrey

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Investigators in the northern Mexico border state of Nuevo Leon say they have found at least five burned bodies in a vehicle on a road near the industrial hub of Monterrey. State prosecutors said Thursday they initially found a body and some skulls inside a burned-out vehicle in the township of Pesqueria, just outside Monterrey. But later they found four other bodies, human bones and other skulls nearby. While there were five bodies and five skulls, it was not clear if they belonged to each other. Investigations were underway to determine exactly how many victims there were and how they died.

