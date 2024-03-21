Major airlines want to hear how Boeing plans to fix problems in the manufacturing of its planes
By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer
The heads of leading U.S. airlines want to meet with Boeing and hear the aircraft manufacturer’s strategy for fixing quality-control problems that have gained attention since a panel blew out of a jetliner in January. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday that the meeting is likely to take place next week. The request by airline leaders was reported first by The Wall Street Journal. Airline CEOs have been outspoken in their frustration with Boeing’s manufacturing problems, which have slowed deliveries of planes that the carriers were counting on. Southwest Airlines said last week that delays will force it to reduce its planned schedule.