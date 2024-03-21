New Delhi’s top elected official arrested in liquor bribery case

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s anti-corruption crusader Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by a federal agency that accused his party and ministers of accepting 1 billion rupees in bribes from liquor contractors. Atishi Singh, a leader of Kejriwal’s Aaam Admi Party, or Common People’s Party, said the accusations against her party were fabricated by the agency, which is controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. One of the charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act is that 14 wholesale liquor distributors earned an “excess profit” of 3.38 billion rupees in about 10 months when the now-scrapped policy was in operation nearly two years ago.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.