Ohtani’s interpreter is fired by Dodgers after allegations of ‘massive theft’ from Japanese star

SEOUL, South Korea. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend Ippei Mizuhara has been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese star. Othani is playing in Seoul, South Korea, this week in a two-game series with the San Diego Padres to open the major league baseball season. Mizuhara was seen regularly chatting with Ohtani, who was the Dodgers’ designated hitter, seemingly discussing his at-bats over a tablet computer during Wednesday’s game. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said a different interpreter would be used and he said he did not know Mizuhara’s whereabouts.

By STEPHEN WADE, RONALD BLUM AND TONG-HYUNG KIM Associated Press

