Panel urged to move lawsuit to state court that seeks shutdown of part of aging pipeline in Michigan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Michigan attorneys have pressed a federal appellate panel in Cincinnati to move their lawsuit seeking to shut down a portion of an aging petroleum pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac from federal to state court. The attorneys argued Thursday before the three-judge panel that the state’s environmental protection laws justify the transfer. Assistant Attorney General Daniel Bock said the Line 5 pipeline is a matter of state interest because of its regulatory control of the straits. The Canadian pipeline’s owner, Enbridge Inc., filed a separate federal lawsuit in 2020 arguing the state’s bid to shut down the pipeline interferes with federal regulation of pipeline safety and threatens to impede interstate and international petroleum trading.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.