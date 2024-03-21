Pennsylvania house fire kills man, 4 children as 3 other family members are rescued

JEANNETTE, Pa. (AP) — Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire that tore through a house in the Pittsburgh suburbs, killing a man and four children. Firefighters arrived quickly early Wednesday but found the two-story house in Jeannette already engulfed. The child victims ranged in age from 7 years to 1 month old. Delena Lewis, the mother of 27-year-old fire victim Tyler King, calls it a “devastating loss.” King’s fiancée and two other children were rescued from the burning home.

