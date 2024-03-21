Pro-Trump attorney in Michigan released from jail after posting bail on outstanding warrant

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Pro-Trump attorney Stefanie Lambert has been released from jail in Michigan after turning herself in and posting $10,000 bond to resolve an outstanding warrant. Lambert appeared in court Thursday. That came after she was arrested in Washington, D.C., earlier this week following a bench warrant issued by a Michigan judge. Lambert is facing felony charges of improperly accessing voting equipment in a search for evidence of a conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from Trump. She had failed to appear at a March 7 hearing and a judge had issued a bench warrant as a result. Lambert’s lawyer, Dan Hartman, blamed her missed court appearance on a breakdown in communication with her former attorney.

By COREY WILLIAMS and JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press

