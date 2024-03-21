Rwandan man in US charged with lying about his role during the 1994 genocide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a Rwandan man they accused of repeatedly lying about his involvement in murders and rapes amid the country’s 1994 genocide to win asylum and citizenship in the U.S. Authorities say Eric Nshimiye, of Ohio, was arrested Thursday on charges that include falsifying information, obstruction of justice and perjury. Authorities say the obstruction and perjury charges stem from his testimony in the 2019 trial of his one-time medical school classmate who was convicted of hiding his involvement in murders and rapes during the genocide. Court records didn’t show a lawyer for Nshimiye and a phone number for him or his family was not immediately available.

