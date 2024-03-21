Vietnam’s president resigns in latest twist of anti-graft campaign shaking its fast-growing economy

BANGKOK (AP) — Vietnam’s president has resigned as the ruling communist party in the latest episode of a “blazing furnace” anti-corruption campaign. Vo Van Thuong was the second to resign from the post in just over a year. The presidency is largely a ceremonial role. The most powerful job is held by Communist Party general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. But a series of dismissals of top leaders has raised concerns about stability as Vietnam’s fast-growing economy plays an increasingly important role in world supply chains. Analysts say the turnover in leadership also stems from rivalries within the ruling party.

