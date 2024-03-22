Authorities identify motorcyclist, 71, killed in Palm Springs crash

Authorities today identified a 71-year-old motorcyclist who was injured in a crash in Palm Springs and succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital.

He was identified by the Riverside County coroner's office as Robert Kerman of Palm Desert.

Officers responded at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a crash at the intersection of East Amado Road and North Hermosa Drive, according to Palm Springs Police Department Lt. Gustavo Araiza. Upon arrival, officers found an injured motorcyclist, Kerman, who was then transported to Desert Regional Medical Center but succumbed to his injuries on the way there.

"Based on a preliminary investigation, looks like the vehicle turned in front of the motorcyclist but we're still trying to determine the primary collision factor,'' Araiza said.

East Amado Road Between Sunrise Way and Avenida Caballeros was closed overnight as officers investigated the scene, according to police. Drugs and alcohol were not suspected in the crash.