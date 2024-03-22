Canadian governments commit millions to landfill search for remains of slain Indigenous women

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Canada’s federal government and the provincial Manitoba government have agreed to spend tens of millions to help search a landfill for the remains of two slain Indigenous women. A sum of $14.7 million from each government is to go toward a search of the privately owned Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg, where the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are believed to be. Jeremy Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Harris, Myran and two other women.

