Democratic state senator files paperwork for North Dakota gubernatorial bid

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Democratic state senator in North Dakota has filed paperwork for a campaign to run for governor. Merrill Piepkorn, of Fargo, did not confirm his candidacy. However, he said he is planning a press conference soon. Democrat and security guard Travis Hipsher also is running for governor. A Democrat hasn’t won the office in North Dakota since 1988. Republicans have held the governor’s seat since 1992. Gov. Doug Burgum is not seeking a third term. North Dakota’s Democratic and Republican parties will endorse candidates for statewide office at conventions in April. Congressman Kelly Armstrong and Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller are competing in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Independent Michael Coachman, who is a U.S. Air Force veteran, also is running.

