Finding money: How the Pentagon dug down and found $300M for Ukraine but is still deep in the red

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department this month found $300 million for weapons for Ukraine, even though the bill to fund the military aid is stalled in Congress. White House and Pentagon leaders explained the discovery of the money by saying that while that figure may sound huge, given the vast size of the $800 billion Pentagon budget, shaving a few dollars off every bullet in a new contract can translate into millions of dollars in savings. A senior defense official said the Pentagon used savings it recouped in an Army contract that came in cheaper than planned. The discovery of the $300 million has raised some eyebrows, though.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

