Indio Police Chief Mike Washburn is out on personal leave, City Manager Bryan Montgomery confirmed to News Channel 3.

Montgomery did not give a reason for the leave or a timeline for Washburn's return.

Washburn has been with the Indio Police Department since 2016. He had previously served as a captain in the Seattle Police Department.

Indio's acting police chief right now is Brian Tully who was serving as an assistant chief.