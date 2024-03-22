Joana Vicente steps down as Sundance Institute CEO

Joana Vicente is stepping down as the CEO of the Sundance Institute, the nonprofit behind the annual Sundance Film Festival, after two and a half years. Amanda Kelso, a member of the board, has been appointed acting CEO starting in April, the organization said Friday. Vicente oversaw some of the Sundance Institute’s most challenging years during the pandemic. The Sundance Institute runs programs year round for emerging artists, including directing and screenwriting labs and other artist programs that have helped filmmakers like Ryan Coogler, Chloé Zhao, the Daniels, Paul Thomas Anderson, Quentin Tarantino, Darren Aronofsky and Nia DaCosta early in their careers.

