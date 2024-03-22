Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.1 billion after another drawing without a big winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.1 billion after no one matched the game’s six numbers, continuing a stretch of more than three months without a big winner. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 3, 8, 31, 35, 44, 16. The jackpot increased after the drawing for an estimated $977 million failed to produce a jackpot winner. No one has won the game’s jackpot since Dec. 8. The $1.1 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Winners almost always opt for a cash payment, which for the next drawing Tuesday night is an estimated $525.8 million.

