National Guard helicopters help battle West Virginia wildfires in steep terrain

CHARLESTON (AP) — The National Guard has joined in fighting wildfires that erupted this week in West Virginia. Two Blackhawk helicopters dropped water from buckets on the fires Friday in steep, wooded terrain in Hardy County, near the Virginia border. Officials say the fires have burned more than 4,000 acres (1,619 hectares) in northeastern West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency Thursday in four counties, enabling state resources to be allocated and to expedite emergency response efforts. Dozens of fires also broke out this week in Virginia and Maryland amid gusty winds and low relative humidity.

