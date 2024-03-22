Russia says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Federal Security Service says 40 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded in an attack at a Moscow concert hall. The attack Friday, which Russian authorities are investigating as terrorism, is the deadliest in Russia in years. It wasn’t immediately clear what happened to the attackers, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the raid. According to Russian media, several gunmen burst into the concert hall on the edge of Moscow, sprayed visitors with automatic gunfire and started a massive blaze. The attack comes days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide.