Texas school bus with more 40 students crashes, killing 2 people, authorities say

BASTROP, Texas (AP) — Texas authorities say a school bus with more than 40 prekindergarten students has collided with a concrete truck and rolled over while returning from a field trip. Two people have died. Friday’s accident happened in the suburbs outside Austin. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Deon Cockrell says another vehicle was also involved. Cockrell says other people who were injured were airlifted to hospitals, but he does not know how many. The Hays Consolidated Independent School District says the bus was returning from a field trip to a zoo. It says the passengers on board included 44 students and 11 adults. It is not immediately clear which vehicles the victims were in.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.