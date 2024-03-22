Trump says he has nearly $500 million in cash but doesn’t want to use it to pay New York judgment

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has almost a half-billion dollars in cash but says he’d rather spend the money on his presidential run instead of on the $454 million civil fraud judgment against him in New York. The former president has been trying to get a court to excuse him from a requirement that he provide financial guarantees showing he’s good for the money while he appeals the staggering verdict. A judge in February found that Trump repeatedly lied about his wealth on financial statements given to banks and others to secure loans and make deals. Trump denies that he deceived anyone. Trump’s lawyers have been having difficulty obtaining a bond covering the judgment because underwriters insisted on cash, stocks or other liquid assets instead of real estate as collateral.

