Valley events make accommodations ahead of gusty weekend

Our First Alert Weather Alert team has issued a First Alert Weather for gusty winds throughout the valley this weekend. Some event organizers are already starting to make accommodations, and in some cases cancellations.

The city of Indio in particular had plenty of events in store this weekend, but they are making some changes and they’re all in the name of safety.

A wind advisory has been issued for the Coachella Valley starting Saturday morning. Incoming gusty conditions led city of Indio officials to cancel Saturday’s farmers market.

"With the farmers market, a lot of the vendors have easy ups or tables and just because of the nature of their setup, with the wind, it can be a little bit more difficult to manage," said City of Indio spokesperson, Jessica Mediano.

Saturday's gusts alone are projected to reach anywhere between 55 to 65 miles an hour according to the National Weather Service.

"It's almost impossible because of the wind, it’s going to take the tent and the food. I mean, it's not worth it, I mean we can’t do it," said owner of Lil Temptations, Mini Desserts.

Although the wind may make it difficult for vendors to set up, the city of Indio still plans to move forward with their Send-Off Concert for Abi Carter.

"With this stage setup, we have a professional crews that are coming out and making sure that the stage is stable, and we don't have any issues with the wind and we're keeping an eye on it. Making sure that everything is all set for the Abi concert," added Mediano.

As the busy season reaches its peak, city officials say sunny and clear conditions are ideal.

"We want to keep everyone safe. We want to make sure that they always have the best experience in the city of Indio," said Mediano.

There are several events happening throughout the valley this weekend, including the City of Coachella’s Mariachi Festival, the Palm Desert Food and Wine Festival and more.

If you’re planning on attending any outdoor events check your email and social media for any potential venue changes. Also keep an eye out for low visibility while out on the roads.