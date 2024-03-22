First Alert Weather Alert: Strong winds arrive this weekend

The warm and sunny conditions that have graced us this week will take a brief hiatus as a trough of low pressure moves into the West Coast this weekend. The First Alert Weather Team is calling for a First Alert Weather Alert as impactful weather moves through Riverside County.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Coachella Valley beginning Saturday morning. Gusty west winds capable of blowing down tree limbs and creating difficult travel conditions will be present. The primary impact to monitor will be blowing sand and dust that can limit visibility on roadways. South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Windblown Dust Advisory as PM10 levels can vary hour-by-hour, reducing air quality to unhealthy levels.

The strongest winds are expected to occur from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Secure items outdoors, like patio umbrellas, to prevent property damage.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains from 8:00 a.m. Saturday through 11:00 p.m. Sunday for elevations above 5,000'. Plan your commute accordingly, as travel could be difficult to impossible.

Temperatures will be quick to cool through the weekend. 80s today will drop to the 60s on Sunday.

