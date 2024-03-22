Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate María Machado names substitute while she fights ban

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition powerhouse María Corina Machado has named a substitute to her presidential bid while she fights a government ban on her running for office. The announcement came Friday after Machado faced increasing political repression from the government of President Nicolás Maduro as well as pressure from foreign leaders and fellow government opponents to abandon her candidacy. She told reporters that college professor Corina Yoris will be registered as her opposition faction’s presidential candidate ahead of a Monday deadline. The presidential election is set for July 28.

By REGINA GARCIA CANO and JORGE RUEDA Associated Press

