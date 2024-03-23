Albanian prosecutors order arrest of tourist town mayor for alleged corruption

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian prosecutors say they have ordered the arrest of the mayor of a seaside tourist town in the country’s south on corruption charges. The Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime, which handles cases involving senior officials, ordered the arrest Saturday of Jorgo Goro, the mayor of Himare. He was charged with abuse of power for allegedly creating fake documents to obtain government land for a former member of parliament who planned to build a private tourist resort there. Another person was arrested and three other officials with the Himare and Vlore municipalities were placed under house arrest. The five face up to seven years in prison if found guilty.

