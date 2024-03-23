Brazil soccer chief says rape convictions for Alves and Robinho ends ‘nefarious chapter’

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s soccer chief says the rape convictions of former internationals Dani Alves and Robinho ends “one of the most nefarious chapters” in the country’s sports history. Ednaldo Rodrigues says in a statement that confederation executives and coaching staff feel sorry for “the victims of the brutal crimes committed by the former footballers.” Robinho is serving a nine-year jail sentence from a trial in Italy in Sao Paulo state. Alves is serving a 4 1/2-year sentence outside Barcelona. Both played 100 or more games for Brazil. Rodrigues says “It is embarrassing that an athlete feels comfortable to commit such perversity as if all he achieved through sport will stop him from being punished.”

