Chevron manager jailed in Venezuela amid crackdown on government critics
By JOSHUA GOODMAN and REGINA GARCIA CANO
MIAMI (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that a former Venezuelan fighter pilot jailed in Venezuela in February for his ties to a prominent human rights attorney is an employee of U.S. oil firm Chevron. Alejandro González was taken into custody Feb. 9 when counterintelligence agents raided his home near the oil center of Barcelona. His arrest is part of a wave of repressive acts by Nicolás Maduro’s government that is straining efforts by the U.S. government to pave the way for free and fair elections in the country. The government says González is accused of revealing national security secrets. Chevron says his arrest isn’t related to the company