Chinese coast guard hits Philippine boat with water cannons in disputed sea, causing injuries

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Two Chinese coast guard ships have hit a Philippine supply boat with water cannons in the latest confrontation near a disputed South China Sea shoal, causing injuries to the Filipino navy crew members and heavy damage to the wooden vessel, Philippine officials said. The United States and Japan immediately expressed their support to the Philippines, as well as alarm over Chinese forces’ aggression Saturday off the Second Thomas Shoal. The disputed shoal has been the scene of repeated confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels over the past year.

