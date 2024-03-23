Drag story hour at library canceled after suspicious package and threats, authorities say

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a “Drag Queen Story Hour” at a Pennsylvania library has been canceled after a suspicious package was found in the building. Police evacuated the Lancaster Public Library after the package was found Saturday morning. A state police bomb squad later cleared the library, but police said “additional reported threats” were still being investigated. Residents of two blocks were advised to evacuate. Lancaster Pride announced in a social media post that the “Drag Story Hour with Miss Amie” had been canceled. The planned story hour had drawn impassioned opposition from some residents, who protested and held a prayer vigil outside the library earlier this week.

