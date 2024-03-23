One Tech Tip: How to get around Instagram’s new limits on political content

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Instagram has started an automatic clamp down on the amount of political content appearing in its users’ feeds, but there is a relatively quick and easy way to turn off the controls if you don’t want to keep the limitations place. As part of an initiative Instagram announced last month, the popular social media service owned by Meta Platforms has stopped “proactively” recommending political content posted on accounts that users don’t choose to follow. To do that, Instagram has automatically set the “political content” control to “limit” on user accounts. But users can get around Instagram’s political curbs in just a few steps.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.