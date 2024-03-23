UN chief says it’s time to ‘truly flood’ Gaza with aid and calls starvation there an outrage
By SAMY MAGDY, AMR NABIL and SAM METZ
Associated Press
RAFAH CROSSING, Egypt (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres says it’s time to “truly flood Gaza with lifesaving aid” and calls the starvation inside the enclave a “moral outrage.” Guterres calls for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Guterres spoke on the Egyptian side of the border not far from the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Israel plans to launch a ground assault in Rafah despite widespread warnings of a potential disaster. More than half of Gaza’s population has taken refuge there. Guterres spoke with a long line of air-filled trucks waiting nearby to enter Gaza. International aid agencies have largely blamed Israel for the difficulty of getting aid in.