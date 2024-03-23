UN chief says it’s time to ‘truly flood’ Gaza with aid and calls starvation there an outrage

RAFAH CROSSING, Egypt (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres says it’s time to “truly flood Gaza with lifesaving aid” and calls the starvation inside the enclave a “moral outrage.” Guterres calls for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Guterres spoke on the Egyptian side of the border not far from the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Israel plans to launch a ground assault in Rafah despite widespread warnings of a potential disaster. More than half of Gaza’s population has taken refuge there. Guterres spoke with a long line of air-filled trucks waiting nearby to enter Gaza. International aid agencies have largely blamed Israel for the difficulty of getting aid in.

By SAMY MAGDY, AMR NABIL and SAM METZ Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.