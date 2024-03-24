Former GOP Virginia lawmaker, Matt Fariss arrested again; faces felony gun and drug charges

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a former Virginia lawmaker has been arrested on felony gun and drug charges and a misdemeanor charge of violating a protective order. A Campbell County sheriff’s official confirmed the charges Sunday against Matt Fariss, a former Republican member of the House of Delegates since 2012 who ran unsuccessfully last year as an independent. The official released no further details about what led to Fariss’ arrest. Weeks ago, Fariss was acquitted of felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding charges in a different case. Jail records showed Fariss remained in custody Sunday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

