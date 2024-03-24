Geomagnetic storm from a solar flare could disrupt radio communications and create a striking aurora

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Space weather forecasters have issued a geomagnetic storm watch through Monday. They say a plasma burst from a solar flare could interfere with radio transmissions on Earth. It may also make for great aurora viewing. According to the alert issued Saturday by NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, there’s no reason for concern. Jonathan Lash, a forecaster at the Boulder, Colorado-based center, says the storm could interrupt high-frequency radio transmissions, such as by aircraft trying to communicate with distant traffic control towers. Most commercial aircraft can use satellite transmissions as a backup.

