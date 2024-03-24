Poland demands explanation from Russia after a missile enters its airspace during attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland has demanded an explanation from Russia after one of its missiles strayed briefly into Polish airspace during a major missile attack on Ukraine. The incident on Sunday prompted the NATO member to activate F-16 fighter jets. It was Russia’s third big missile attack on Ukraine in the past four days. And it was the second to target the Ukrainian capital. The head of Kyiv’s military administration said that Russia used cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers. It wasn’t immediately clear if Russia intended for a missile to enter Poland’s airspace. Cruise missiles are able to change their trajectory to evade air defense systems.

By VANESSA GERA and TONY HICKS Associated Press

