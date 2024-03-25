Skip to Content
80-year-old killed in crash on I-10 in Cabazon over the weekend

An 80-year-old man was pronounced dead following a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the Interstate 10 in Cabazon.

The crash happened at around 11:15 a.m. on the westbound side of the I-10 east of Morongo Trail.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the man was driving a gray Toyota Camry on the 10 when for reasons that remain unknown, he veered off the road, crashing into a tree.

The driver, identified as Pedro Valle of Yucaipa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

