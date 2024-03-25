Indian Wells allocates $5M in federal funding for flood protection project

Indian Wells allocated $5 million in federal grant funding for the Whitewater Channel Lining Project. It's a project that city officials tout as a critical investment that will bolster flood protection measures, drive economic development, and create job opportunities within the community.

Funding for the project is included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which secured $44.1 million for projects within the 41st District. The bill was sponsored by Congressman Ken Calvert.

In a letter Calvert wrote to the House Committee on Appropriations last year, the Congressman said the project would allow the city to build additional housing for seniors and low-income residents.

“This funding marks a significant milestone for Indian Wells' infrastructure and economic growth,” said Indian Wells Mayor Greg Sanders. “On behalf of the entire City of Indian Wells, I want to express my thanks to Congressman Calvert for championing such a transformative project that will ensure the safety and security of our community and lay the groundwork for sustainable economic growth.”

City officials said the Whitewater Channel Lining Project will enhance the structural integrity of the Whitewater River Stormwater Channel, safeguarding Indian Wells against flood-related damages.

The project will consist of the installation of approximately 7,400 linear feet of reinforced slope protection along the north and south slopes of the channel – a major flood conveyance system for the Coachella Valley with a total drainage area of 743 square miles.

“Riverside County continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in the state and country, which is why we need additional resources to build long-overdue infrastructure projects for our residents,” said Congressman Calvert. “My staff and I have worked collaboratively with the Indian Wells City Council and staff to prioritize the Whitewater Channel Lining project to receive federal funding. This project will provide the community with much-needed protection from flood-related damage and facilitate economic development for the region.”

