Italy follows France in raising security after the IS-claimed concert hall attack in Russia

BERLIN (AP) — Italy has followed France in stepping up security following the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall and the claim of responsibility by an affiliate of the Islamic State group. The attack renewed attention in Europe on the risk from the extremists. France on Sunday increased its security posture to the highest level. In Italy, a national security council meeting Monday resulted in a decision to increase security around Holy Week observances leading up to Easter this weekend. In Germany, the Interior Ministry said the threat from Islamic extremists “remains acute” but authorities’ risk assessment hasn’t changed so far. In Serbia, officers with machine guns were seen patrolling in Belgrade over the weekend.

