Japan’s Nissan promises aggressive electrification push to cut costs, boost global sales

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan has announced plans to expand its electric vehicle lineup, develop more powerful batteries and cut production costs. The company’s chief executive described the plan as “The Arc” pathway to greater sales by 2030. Makoto Uchida told reporters Monday that Nissan will lower EV costs to the point that they’ll be about the same as costs of gasoline-engine models. The target is to increase sales by 2030 by 1 million vehicles. Nissan plans to launch 34 electrified models from fiscal 2024 through fiscal 2030, so that EVs will account for 40% of its global offerings by fiscal 2026 and 60% by the end of the decade.

