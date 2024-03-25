Kyiv endures a third air attack in 5 days as Russia steps up bombardment of cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia have launched missiles against Kyiv for the third time in five days, part of an apparent escalation of aerial bombardment of Ukrainian cities by the Kremlin’s forces as the war stretches into its third year with the front line largely stationary. Officials said five people were injured in the strike on Monday morning on the the Ukrainian capital, with two of them taken to hospital. Russia fired two ballistic missiles at Kyiv from occupied Crimea in the daylight attack, but both were intercepted above the city, according to city authorities. Multiple explosions were heard in the city in the latest scare for residents.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.