Poisoning and Overdose Awareness Walk to debut in Palm Desert Wednesday

Riverside University Health System announced today that its "One Life, One Heart" Poisoning and Overdose Awareness Walk will debut at three Riverside County locations, starting with Palm Desert on Wednesday.

"Addressing substance use and overdoses is not just an individual health issue; it's a community health issue,'' Riverside County Supervisor Chuck Washington said in a statement. "We stand together to raise awareness, provide support, and remember those we've lost to this epidemic."

The first walk will get underway at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Palm Desert Civic Center Park, 43900 San Pablo Ave., according to county officials. The walks will continue April 13 at Riverside's Fairmount Park, 2601 Fairmount Blvd. and April 27 at Murrieta Town Square Park, 1 Town Square.

During the upcoming events, attendees will hear from guest speakers who will offer perspectives on recovery, prevention and importance of community support, county officials said. Fentanyl overdose fatalities in Riverside County reached 428 in 2023 -- 38 of which were among individuals between the ages of 15 and 24.

"Recognizing the signs of poisoning and overdose is crucial in our fight against this growing crisis,'' RUHS Behavioral Health Director Dr. Matthew Chang said in a statement. ``At RUHS, we are deeply committed to providing comprehensive services and resources to address and prevent these tragic occurrences in Riverside County. Together, we can make a difference.''

Residents interested in participating in the event were encouraged to register at bit.ly/1LifeWalkRegister.