Senegal’s little-known opposition leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye is named the next president

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s little-known, 44-year-old opposition leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye is named the country’s next president after preliminary results showed that he won the first round outright. His victory came less than two weeks after he was released from prison to launch a campaign. Official results of the election aren’t yet available. But the former prime minister who was the other frontrunner, and who was backed by incumbent President Macky Sall, conceded defeat based on preliminary results. Faye’s victory reflects frustration among youth with high unemployment and concerns about governance in the West African nation.

By JESSICA DONATI and SAM MEDNICK Associated Press

