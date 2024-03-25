Senior doctors in South Korea submit resignations, deepening dispute over medical school plan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Senior doctors at major hospitals in South Korea have begun submitting their resignations in support of medical interns and residents who have been on a strike over the government’s push to sharply increase medical school admissions. The move on Monday comes after President Yoon Suk Yeol called for talks with doctors while suggesting a possible softening of punitive steps against the striking junior doctors. It’s unclear whether and how soon the government and doctors would sit down for talks and reach a breakthrough. About 12,000 interns and medical residents have faced impending suspensions of their licenses over their strikes, which are now in their fifth week.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.